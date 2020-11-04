Filmmaker Hariharan wins prestigious JC Daniel award 2019

The filmmaker was chosen by a jury chaired by renowned writer MT Vasudevan Nair.

Filmmaker Hariharan has been selected for the prestigious JC Daniel award for the year 2019. The JC Daniel award is given by the state government every year in order to recognise an individualâ€™s contribution in the field of Malayalam cinema. The award carries a prize of Rs 5 lakh, a plaque along with a citation.

A jury chaired by writer and filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair chose Hariharan for the award. The rest of the jury include filmmaker Harikumar; Kamal, who chairs the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, actor Vidhubala, and state culture secretary Rani George.

Hariharan, in a career spanning five decades, has been at the forefront of the shifts in Malayalam cinemaâ€™s aesthetics. During this period, he has also made films which have received the state of landmarks in Malayalam cinema.

Hariharanâ€™s most famous works include Panchagni (1986), Nakhakshathangal (1986), Amrutham Gamaya (1987), Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989), Sargam (1992), Parinayam (1994) and Pazhassi Raja (2009). among others.

The filmmaker, who moved to Chennai in the year 1965 and began his film career, is known for his expertise in both historical and period dramas, as well as modern narratives. Some of his greatest works also newly explored ideas, as in the case of Panchgani, written by MT Vasudevan Nair, starring Geetha and Mohanlal, which released in the year 1986 and revolves around the Naxalite movement.

Another of his biggest hits was Nakhakshathangal, which dealt with the issue of teenage love and loss. Oru Vadakkan Veera Gatha is perhaps one his most well-known work, starring Mammooty and Madhavi. The film went on to win four national awards.

Hariharan also made the famous musical Sargam, starring Manoj K Jayan, Rambha and Vineeth in the lead.

Last year, veteran actor Sheela had bagged JC Daniel award and iconic director Adoor Gopalakrishnan and veteran lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi were the recipients of the honour in the previous years.