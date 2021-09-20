Film with Dhanush is going to be a thriller: Director Sekhar Kammula

The director is also busy with the release of his upcoming movie ‘Love Story’, starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya in the lead.

Flix Tollywood

Movie director Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming movie with actor Dhanush is going to be a thriller. The director revealed this while interacting with media in Hyderabad on Monday, September 20. Sekhar Kammula further said that the film is going to be a multilingual one and will go on floors in early 2022.

Earlier, in the month of June, Sekhar Kammula has officially announced on social media that he is going to team up with Dhanush for his next film. The director had tweeted: “Truly excited and charged. A star who enjoys his performance finds purpose in his performance - Dhanush. Let's do it once more. Happy to continue the association with Narayana Das K Narang Gaaru n Puskur Ram Mohan Rao Gaaru,” (sic)

Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula and the producers of the film had earlier met in Hyderabad to discuss the project. The movie is being bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, which is a unit of the Asian Group of Cinemas. It was also announced that the movie is going to be released in three languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Dhanush was last seen in the Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram, which was released on Netflix in the month of June. The film, which was directed by Karthik Subbaraj, saw the actor playing a gangster. Dhanush is also getting ready for his next project with Mari Selvaraj, after the success of Karnan. This movie is also expected to go on floors next year.

Meanwhile, director Sekhar Kammula is busy with his upcoming movie Love Story, which is slated for release on September 24. The movie has Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya playing the lead roles, and the story revolves around the two youngsters who come to the city in search of jobs and their love story.

Love Story was earlier scheduled to release in the month of April, but due to the second wave of COVID-19, it did not hit the theatres. Later, the release date was changed to September 10, on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi, but it was postponed again to September 24.

Watch Love Story trailer here :