Film critic Kathi Mahesh stable after accident in Andhra, to undergo surgery

He is presently being treated by a team of doctors at a hospital in Chennai.

A day after he met with a serious accident, sources close to well-known film critic Kathi Mahesh said that he is out of danger and that there is no threat to his life. Mahesh met with an accident on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway in Kodavalur in the outskirts of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. Mahesh, who is also an actor, was returning to Hyderabad from his hometown in Chittoor district. Initially, he was admitted in Medicover Hospitals in Nellore with severe head and eye injuries (subarachnoid haemorrhage with orbital leak) and multiple facial wounds in the early hours on Saturday.

According to reports, Kathi's vehicle had collided with the rear end of the truck, following which he was rushed to the hospital. Later, he was shifted to a high-end hospital in Greenlands area of Chennai city in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Kathi is being treated by a team of doctors for the injuries. "The doctors said that he is out of danger. He would undergo a craniofacial reconstruction operation, which will further allow a surgery for an eye," said Venkat Siddareddy, a close friend of Kathi Mahesh, who is in touch with doctors and family members.

Kathi is a popular film critic, who shot to fame following his sharp reviews and takes on certain Telugu films. He was a contestant in reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, when Jr NTR hosted it. He has also appeared in other television shows and media channels as a panelist besides acting in Telugu movies such as Hrudaya Kaleyam, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Kobbari Matta. More recently, he appeared in Ravi Tejaâ€™s KRACK. Kathi hails from a Dalit community and was even banned by the Hyderabad police from entering the city in 2018, for a period of six months, over allegations of hurting religious sentiments with his comments on Lord Ram.

