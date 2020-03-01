File report on steps taken to tackle coronavirus, Telangana HC tells state govt

The state government informed the court that a screening process had been set up at the Hyderabad airport and said that other steps were also being taken.

news Coronavirus

The Telangana High Court on Saturday asked the state government to submit a report on the various steps it has taken to tackle the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), which has spread to several countries and killed several thousand people.

The court passed its order after a bench comprising CJ Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy heard Public Interest Litigations (PILs) which alleged that authorities of the state government were not taking serious steps to control several diseases like dengue and swine flu, which result in deaths in Telangana each year.

The state government informed the court that an entry and exit screening process had been set up at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad to detect cases and said that other steps were also being taken.

Asking if similar infrastructure was in place at railway stations and bus stops, the court asked the state government to file a report by March 6.

The death toll due to the deadly coronavirus in mainland China where it originated from, increased to 2,835 on Saturday, with an overall 79,251 cases, according to health authorities. Globally, it is estimated that more than 83,650 people in over 50 countries have been infected.

Last week, after three deaths in the state in January due to swine flu, authorities in Telangana had said that the Directorate of Public Health was taking measures to curtail the spread of infection from the H1N1 virus.

Officials also said that there was a steep decline in swine flu cases as several patients voluntarily came forward upon showing the symptoms, as it was similar to coronavirus.

“As the symptoms of both diseases are similar, several voluntarily came for health check-ups through which we identified swine flu cases and were able to bring down the numbers,” Telangana in-charge Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPHFW) G Srinivasa Rao had told TNM.

Earlier this week, three Telangana ministers including KT Rama Rao joined people in eating chicken and egg at a fair organised by the poultry industry in Hyderabad on Friday to allay apprehensions that consuming chicken and egg may lead to coronavirus.

