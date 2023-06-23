Female conductor slaps old woman in Karnataka bus, video goes viral

The video of a bus conductor slapping an old woman in Hubbali, Karnataka has gone viral.

While the state government has issued a circular counselling the employees of the state- owned transport corporations to behave politely towards woman passengers, an incident of a female conductor slapping an old woman was reported from Hubballi city on Friday.

The incident took place on a bus plying between Kundgol to Hubballi. A 55-second video shows an argument breaking out between the conductor and an old woman.

As both quarrel, the conductor slaps the woman passenger and asks her to resume her seat and remain quiet. But the old woman is not to be cowed down, and she keeps denouncing the conductor. A few other passengers seem to argue with the conductor, supporting the old woman.

The photos and video of the incident have gone viral on social media, triggering public outrage against the staff of the state-owned transport corporations.

It may be noted here the incident comes amidst widespread praise for the state government for introducing free bus travel for women, as per a promise made in the Congress election manifesto.

From June 11 to June 22, 5.98 crore women have availed of the services under the Shakti scheme. The women can travel anywhere within the state and up to 20 km into the border villages and towns of neighbouring states. The state government claims the commutes had cost the state exchequer as much as Rs 139.53 crore.