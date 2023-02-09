Fazil’s brother Adil attacked in Karnataka, police say case of road rage

Fazil was killed in July 2022 in retaliation to the murder of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru. Just last week, a VHP leader had declared that ‘Hindu power’ was behind the murder.

news Crime

More than six months after the murder of Mohammed Fazil allegedly by those associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, his brother Adil was beaten up by three people on Wednesday, February 8. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar however said that the clash broke out over the issue of a car brushing past a bike. A complaint and counter-complaint have been filed in connection with this.

Adil meanwhile has alleged that his car was hit by a scooter at Ganeshpur area after which the scooter rider along with others had assaulted him. Two of the three accused were taken into custody while one accused fled from the spot.

Fazil was killed in July 2022 in retaliation to the murder of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru. A week ago, Fazil’s family had demanded the arrest of VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell, who had declared that ‘Hindu power’ had killed Fazil. “We killed Fazil in public view in Surathkal. You must have seen the video of how brutally he was murdered. That is our power,” Sharan said. Following this, Fazil’s father had demanded the arrest and interrogation of Sharan and submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Mangaluru Police Commissioner.

A series of communal murders had shaken Dakshina Kannada district last year, starting with the murder of 19-year-old Masood on July 19. This was followed by the murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru, which was followed by the killing of Fazil.