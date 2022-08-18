Fazil murder case in Karnataka: Man accused of harbouring accused arrested

The arrested is accused of sheltering the assailants after they attacked Fazil by driving them to his residence in a car.

news Crime

The Karnataka police have made another arrest in the murder case of 23-year-old Fazil in Surathkal. The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Harshit, a resident of Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district, and he was arrested on Wednesday, August 17. Harshit is accused of sheltering the assailants after they attacked Fazil by driving them to his residence in a car. The car that the assailants used has been confiscated by police.

Fazil, a daily wage worker at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), was hacked to death on the evening of July 28, in what is seen as a retaliatory attack in response to the murder of BJP youth wing worker Praveen Nettaru, who was attacked and killed on July 26. The police had earlier arrested six people â€” Ajith Crasta, Suhas Shetty, Giridhar, Abhishek, Srinivas and Deekshit â€” in connection with Fazilâ€™s murder. The attack was pre-planned and the accused had surveilled Faizal prior to the murder, police had said.

According to the police, Suhas Shetty masterminded the attack. He met with two others â€” Giridhar and Mohan Singh â€” before approaching Ajith Crasta, who gave the Hyundai Eon car which the accused used on July 28. Suhas had offered Rs 15,000 to Ajith to use his car for three days, police added.

On July 28, at approximately 8 pm, the three men approached Fazil at a clothes store in Surathkal, and attacked him with a long knife. Giridhar was driving the vehicle when Suhas, Abhishek, and Mohan left to attack Fazil as Srinivas stood guard. The attackers left the car in Inna village in Karkala taluk of the district before running away toward the neighboring Udupi district.

Read: Six arrested for Fazil murder in Karnataka, police say it was pre-planned

Following the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing member Praveen Nettaru, Fazil's murder created tension in the Dakshina Kannada district and prompted authorities to issue prohibitory orders in an effort to maintain law and order.

Also read: Banner declaring 'Jai Hindu Rashtra' gets police protection in Karnataka