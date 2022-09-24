Father of terror accused dies of heart attack in Mangaluru

The deceased Muneer Ahmed (57) was the father of Maaz Muneer (22), who was arrested by police on charges of having links with terror outfits recently.

The father of one of the suspected terrorists who was recently arrested from Shivamogga, died at a private hospital in Mangaluru Friday evening, his family members said. The deceased Muneer Ahmed (57) was the father of Maaz Muneer (22), who was arrested by the police on charges of having links with terror outfits. Ahmed had been admitted to Father Muller hospital in Mangaluru after suffering a massive heart attack.

Ahmed, who hailed from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga, had been a wholesale fish trader in Thirthahalli and managed his business in Mangaluru as well. Ahmed was reportedly upset when his son Muneer was arrested on the suspicion of having links with terrorists. Ahmed's body was taken from Mangaluru by his relatives to Tirthahalli in an ambulance where the last rites were performed.

Meanwhile, a preliminary inquiry by the investigating agencies has reportedly revealed that Muneer, one of the two suspected terrorists arrested in Shivamogga, was allegedly a member of the ISIS-inspired Al-Hind outfit which had planned to kill Hindu leaders and pro-Hindu officials in the state. The case has now been taken over by the NIA, police said. The other two are Yasin and Shariq. While Yasin and Maaz are in police custody, Shariq is absconding.

According to the police, the first accused Shariq used various social media platforms to spread â€˜extremistâ€™ propaganda. Along with the second and third accused Maaz and Sayed Yaseen, Shariq is said to have conspired to carry out terror activities. They had allegedly stored explosive materials for this purpose.

The police statement also said that the accused had made a bomb with locally sourced materials and had successfully carried out an experimental blast in Kemmangundi in Shivamogga. The accused learned the bomb-making process through digital material shared by Shariq. The police said that they bought batteries, switches, wires and match boxes from Shivamogga and timer relay circuits from online retailer Amazon.

