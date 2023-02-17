Father-son shot at over parking issue in Delhi

The father was shot near his chest, while the sonâ€™s hand was injured. One person has been nabbed, police said.

Following an argument over parking, a father-son duo were shot in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar area in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, February 16 and 17, an official said. The injured have been identified as Virender Aggarwal and his son Sachin Aggarwal. The father was shot near his chest, while the sonâ€™s hand was injured. They were rushed to the hospital where their condition is stated to be out of danger, said the official. One person has been nabbed, police said.

The official said that the duo were returning home after attending a wedding when their neighbour Arif had parked his car at their place. "They asked him to remove his car, following which an argument broke out between them. The situation was pacified by Arif's landlord Furkaan and other locals," said a senior police official. However, Arif later on went to Virenderâ€™s house with a few others. "The accused again started arguing with them and they opened fire in which Sachin and Virender received bullet injuries," said the official.

"The local residents caught one of the accused and he was thrashed following which he fell unconscious. Police received information regarding the incident and reached the spot. The injured were also taken to a hospital, said the official. The accused Arif deals in second hand car sale and purchase. He shifted to the house on rent around seven to eight months ago, said the official, adding that further investigation is going on.