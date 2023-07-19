Father-son arrested in Delhi for killing youth who was in relationship with daughter

On July 17, 25-year-old Salman was stabbed to death in Gali No 2, near Kalyan cinema in Jafrabad.

The Delhi Police have apprehended a man and his minor son for allegedly stabbing a youth to death in the city's Jafrabad area, reportedly for being in a relationship with the accused man's daughter, an official said on Wednesday, July 19.

On Monday, July 17, Salman, the 25-year-old victim, was stabbed to death in Gali No. 2, near Kalyan cinema in Jafrabad. He died on the spot after sustaining fatal injuries on his neck and chest.

"Preliminary enquiry has revealed that Salman was friendly with a girl for the past two years. However, the girl's family opposed the relationship. On Monday, the girl's father Manzoor (45) along with her brothers Mohsin (21) and a 16-year-old minor attacked Salman, while he was riding on a bike in Gali no. 2," the senior police official said.

During the post-mortem, eight stab injuries were found on the victim's body. "Manzoor and his minor son have been apprehended. Efforts are being made to trace Mohsin," the official added.

"Manzoor and his family were opposed to the relationship. Manzoor had spoken with Salman about a week ago and specifically told him not to pursue his daughter. On the fateful day, the trio attacked Salman with knives," stated the official.