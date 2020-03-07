Father drowns 3 children allegedly to take revenge against wife in Telangana

The three deceased were 10, 9 and 7 years old.

news Crime

A father allegedly drowned his three daughters in a lake to take revenge against his wife in Thadkol village in Kamareddy district, Telangana on Friday. The accused, Syed Fayazuddin, allegedly killed his daughters, Afiya (10), Maheen (9) and Zoya (7).

According to police, Fayazuddin is an alcoholic who had not been working for the past year. He would often harass his wife, Niloufer, to give him money to buy alcohol. On Thursday night, the couple got into a fight over this. Fed up with the harassment, Niloufer went to her brother’s house, along with her four kids.

The accused went to his in-law’s home the next day and had another fight with his wife, police said. Fayazuddin took his children away, refusing to allow them to stay at the brother-in-law’s home. He took them to a hill nearby, which had a dargah, on the pretext of praying there, but he allegedly beat them for siding with their mother.

Following this, two children came running to the mother and narrated the incident. Fayazuddin once again asked his wife to return the children. “Thinking that he would calm down if she sent the children along with him, Niloufer again sent her kids. But the boy, the youngest, refused,” Banswada Circle Inspector P Mahesh Goud said.

Around 9 am on Friday, the children did not return and Niloufer began to search near the dargah and lake nearby. She found her husband near the lake and questioned him on the whereabouts of her children. Fayazuddin allegedly told her that they were at the dargah, the circle inspector said.

Suspicious of his claims, Niloufer searched around the lake and found her children’s footwear on the banks. She called for help and villagers began to search the lake, until they finally found the bodies of the children. Police were alerted around 11 am the same day.

Fayazuddin was detained and a case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for murder).