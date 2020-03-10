Father of Disha case accused succumbs to injuries after accident in Telangana

The accident had taken place in December last year, shortly after the four accused in the case were killed in a police encounter in Telangana.

The father of one of the accused in gangrape and murder case of Hyderabad veteranarian Disha* succumbed to his injuries on Monday, a little over two months after an accident where he was hit by a car.

Kurumaiah was the father of Chennakesavulu, who was named A4 in the case, and hailed from Narayanpet district. It was in December, just days after his son was killed, that he was hit by a car owned by the sarpanch of a nearby village, as he was returning home on a two-wheeler. He had suffered grievous injuries.

He was undergoing treatment at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad and according to reports, had been discharged just four days ago.

The police, who had initially registered a case under Section 337 (causing injuries due to rash or negligent act) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the car driver, have now altered it to Section 304-A (causing death by negligence). The body was shifted to Makthal government hospital for a post-mortem before it was handed over to family members.

The death comes just days after Chennakesavulu's wife, who was pregnant when he was killed, gave birth to a baby girl. She was admitted to the Mahabubnagar Government Hospital, and her condition is stable.

Prominent filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had also met with Chennakesavulu's wife a few months earlier and said that he would extend financial support to the family.

In November last year, a 27-year-old veterinarian from Hyderabad was raped and murdered allegedly by four men in Telangana. The accused then transported her body in a lorry to the outskirts of Shadnagar town, where they allegedly set fire to her body at an underpass.

The crime led to widespread protests across the country, calling for the accused to be punished and hanged to death. The woman was given the pseudonym 'Disha' by the Cyberabad police, to protect her identity as mandated by law. On December 6, amidst the outrage, the four accused were shot dead in a police encounter.

