Father and son killed in mysterious explosion in industrial estate near Vijayawada

The incident occurred at an industrial estate in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district.

news Accident

A father and son lost their lives after a mysterious explosion occurred at an industrial estate near Vijayawada. The explosion, which occurred at the ALEAP (Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India) Industrial Estate at Surampalli, in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district. The father-son duo are believed to have been carrying scrap including emptied cans previously containing chemicals, when the surprisingly huge explosion occurred, flinging their bodies off to a distance.

The victims have been identified as Koteswara Rao and Chinna Rao. Visuals from the incident showed that one of the bodies had been flung onto a tin roof and was left hanging from there. Assistant District Fire Officer from Krishna, A Sekhar, said that the explosion occurred outside the plywood industry that the victims had visited, named Jayaraju Enterprises.

“It is a very small scale industry. There is no machinery at all, all the work is done manually. Some rexine and other chemical tins were seen at the blast site. They (workers at the plywood industry) said that the filled (chemical) tins are all inside, and that the father and son were only carrying away empty tins. There might have been some foreign material inside them,” he said. “At the moment, we are unable to conclude the cause for the explosion. It has to be investigated scientifically,” he said, adding that the explosion had had a considerable impact.

Gannavaram police told reporters that an explosive substance caused the incident, but the exact details are yet to be investigated. Stating that the police and fire department officials are carrying out a probe, Nuzvid Sub Collector Pratishtha Mamgain said that the police will take action against the owners of Jayaraju Enterprises if required, based on the results.

