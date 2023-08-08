Father and son killed in a hit and run case in Bengaluru, two arrested

news Accident

Yet again a case of drunken drivers mowing down unwary road users has been reported - this time near ISRO Circle in the Rajajinagar area in Bengaluru, around 11:50 pm on Sunday, August 6th. A father and son were killed while another sustained severe injuries in the tragic accident. The victims, identified as 65-year-old Raghu Naik and his 25-year-old son, Cheeranjeevi, were returning home on a two-wheeler after work, when they were struck by a speeding car driven by a group of intoxicated young men. Two people have since been arrested in connection with the case.

Both Raghu Naik and Cheeranjeevi were residents of Kuvempu Nagar. The third person to be hit was Vasudev Naik, a relative of the deceased. It is not clear though whether the three were chatting at the circle or it was a case of riding triple. Vasudev is currently undergoing treatment at MS Ramaiah Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the accident and is still in a critical condition.

Sadashivanagar Traffic Police Station has registered a case and is investigating the case. Police sources told TNM that the driver of the car was speeding when he hit an autorickshaw parked on the roadside and toppled it. In a bid to run away, the car moved towards the ISRO junction where it ran over the scooter with the father and son duo, but it also hit their relative to avoid hitting two more parked cars.

While the driver of the car, Akash, was caught by on-lookers immediately, other passengers of the car fled. The second person arrested in the case, on Monday, August 7, was identified as Likhith, the person who drove away with the car. Likhith subsequently manipulated the number plate to evade detection and would be charged under IPC Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender). Police sources also told TNM that Akashâ€™s mother was a former BJP member.