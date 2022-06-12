Fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella dies by suicide in Hyderabad

The police, who initially treated it as a death under suspicious circumstances, later found a suicide note.

news Death

Leading fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella allegedly died by suicide in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Saturday, June 11. The body of the 35-year-old was found in the bathroom of her boutique in MLA Colony. The police found the body after the watchman alerted them when she did not respond to his knocks. The Banjara Hills police registered a case and shifted the body to the Osmania Hospital for autopsy. Prathyusha worked as a fashion designer for several leading Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities.

The police, who initially treated it as a death under suspicious circumstances, later found a suicide note. A case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was registered.

The watchman told the police that Prathyusha had come to the boutique on Saturday morning and when she did not come out till afternoon, he went to check on her. As she did not respond to repeated knocks on the door, he alerted the neighbours, who informed the police.

Pratyusha had worked as a fashion designer for leading celebrities Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Jacqueline Fernandez and several Tollywood personalities.

Actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela took to Twitter to condole the death of her friend.

"My bestie, my dearest friend. Gone too soon - Upset/Pissed/Sad - She had the best of everything, career, friends & family, yet succumbed to depression. Post this incident, truly believe that karmic baggage passes through lifetimes. We pray for her peace," Upasana wrote.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 and and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.