'Farmers protest should not become like Tablighi meet': Supreme Court

SC asked the Union govt to file a report on the steps taken so far to contain COVID-19 in the protest areas.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Union Government what it has learnt from the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation earlier this year amid the COVID-19, and warned the centre that the same situation may arise with the protesting farmers, if precautionary measures are not taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The top court asked the Centre to file a report on the steps taken so far to contain Covid and issued notice on a plea filed by Supriya Pandita through advocate Omprakash Parihar.

Citing the ongoing farmers protest at various Delhi borders, a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, "You must tell us what is happening?" The bench also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian queried further, whether farmers protesting at various Delhi borders are taking precaution to contain the spread of Covid-19. When the Solicitor General replied in negative, the top court said it could potentially become a situation like the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation in the national capital, which happened in March last year. Mehta replied that he will find the status.

The top court emphasized that it is concerned if precautions are not being taken against the spread of COVID-19 in large gatherings.The bench said it is trying to ensure that COVID-19 does not spread and asked the Centre to ensure guidelines are strictly followed.

On Thursday, amid tight security, thousands of farmers undertook a tractor-march from protest sites -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders -- against the three farm laws. Security was increased along the borders of the national capital ahead of the rally on Thursday morning.

Pandita had moved the top court questioning the role of Centre, Delhi government and Delhi police for allowing the huge congregation, including foreign delegates at Nizamuddin Markaz, which risked the health of people amid COVID-19.

The top court also asked the Centre to issue guidelines for the prevention of large gatherings, and Mehta agreed to comply.