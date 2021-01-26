Farmers protest in New Delhi: Clashes break out, lathicharge and tear gas used

Police used tear gas as protesters broke past barricades at different border points for their tractor parade in the national capital.

news Protest

A clash broke out between police and farmers who have been protesting for months in India after the latter reached New Delhi on the eve of Republic Day. Police used tear gas and resorted to lathicharge at Chintamani Chowk in Shadara as some tractors taking part in the rally tried to deviate from the scheduled route and enter Delhi, on Tuesday. The rally was scheduled to head towards Apsara Border but some of the tractors pushed through a police barricade at Chintamani Chowk. This prompted lathicharge by the police who tried to push back the farmers. In the chaos, windshields of some vehicles were shattered.

The entry and exit gates of more than 10 metro stations in central and north Delhi were temporarily closed following clashes between police and farmers at a number of places in the national capital.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws passed by the Union government, to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concluded. However, chaos ensued as the farmers were adamant on heading towards central Delhi ahead of the designated time.

Chanting 'rang de basanti' and 'jai jawan jai kisan' numerous farmers riding tractors, motorbikes, horses and even cranes began to cross the national capital's borders into the city for their proposed parade against the three contentious farm laws.

Locals stood on both sides of the roads at various locations showering flower petals on the farmers amid drum beats. Standing atop vehicles decked up with flags, the protestors danced to the tune of patriotic songs such as 'Aisa desh hai mera' and 'Sare jahan se achcha'.

"People think farmers are only meant to plough their fields. But there is much more to a farmer's life. We also ride motorbikes and horses though we worship our tractors as it helps in earning our bread and butter.”

"Today, everything is on display in this historical rally," said Gagan Singh, a protestor riding a horse to the parade.

Parmajeet Bibi, a woman in her late 40s, who was riding a tractor said, "Women are not just cooking at community kitchens. We help men in fields and we are riding tractors in this rally to send out a strong message."

Aditya Pajetta, a farmer from Haryana's Yamuna Nagar, carried a 15-kg plough on his shoulder while marching from Singhu border.

"Our fight is to save this plough. Generations have been involved in farming and it will be a pity if we cannot save their legacy. I have started marching from the Singhu border and will carry it to the spot where the rally will conclude," he told PTI.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops. On Sunday, the Delhi Police had allowed their tractor rally after the annual Republic Day parade. The protestors were told they can't disrupt the celebrations at Rajpath even as the farmers insisted their parade will be "peaceful".