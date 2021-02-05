Farmers from Nizamabad to protest in Delhi demanding turmeric board

Establishing a turmeric board in Nizamabad has been a long-standing demand of the farmers, which they believe would yield a fair price for turmeric.

news Agriculture

At least 500 farmers from Nizamabad district in Telangana are making plans to protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar within a few days, with two demands- to establish a turmeric board in their district, and to fix Minimum Support Price (MSP) for turmeric. The protest is being planned by the Congress party under the leadership of Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy.



Establishing a turmeric board in Nizamabad has been a long-standing demand of the farmers, which they believe would yield a fair price for turmeric. Turmeric is widely grown in the Nizamabad region. Farmers allege that they are not able to recover their investment with the current price of Rs 5,000 per quintal. The farmers demand that the turmeric prices should be set at Rs 15,000 per quintal.



Speaking to TNM, Anvesh Reddy, State Congress Kisan Khet president said, “We are expecting 500 farmers to join the protest. The decision to highlight the issue nationally was made recently. With the protest we aim to highlight the plight of the debt-ridden farmers in Nizamabad.”



Reddy, however, said that the transportation and other arrangements are yet to be finalized. “We are considering hiring a special train or to go by cars,” he said.



Protests by these farmers garnered national attention in 2019, when 178 farmers decided to contest as independent candidates from the Nizamabad constituency. Further, they also filed nominations in Varanasi constituency from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had contested.



The demand for turmeric board was reignited by the farmers in January, with the farmers under ‘Rythu Aikya Vedika’ forum demanding the resignation of BJP MP Arvind for failing to live up to his promise.