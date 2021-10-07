Farmers in Ambala allege that BJP MP's convoy hit protester, one injured

The incident comes just days after four farmers were mowed down in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in violence.

news Crime

Farmer groups have alleged that a car which was part of a BJP MPâ€™s convoy rammed into a protester in Ambala district of Haryana. The protesters have alleged that a car that was part of the Kurukshetra Member of Parliament (MP) Nayab Sainiâ€™s car injured the farmer while the MP was exiting from the venue. The farmer is being treated in a government hospital in Naraingarh, NDTV reported.

A group of farmers had gathered outside Saini Bhawan in Naraingarh to protest against BJP leaders who were attending the felicitation ceremony of COVID-19 warriors. They have been protesting against the contentious farm laws of the Union government and were at the venue as several BJP leaders including Haryana minister Mool Chand Sharma were present at the event. The farmers are now demanding that an FIR be filed at the earliest against the driver of the car, failing which they will hold a protest on October 10, laying siege to the police station in the jurisdiction. So far, there has been no comment from MP Nayab Saini or any other BJP leaders.

The incident comes just four days after four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Union government's farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence.

The FIR report has stated, "(Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra's son) Ashish's speeding vehicle overturned on the side of the road, leading to injuries to several other people. Ashish Mishra escaped from the car, opened fire and hid in a sugarcane field." While Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unnamed persons were mentioned as accused and charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, rash driving, rioting, among others, his father was not named in the FIR. The Supreme Court, on Thursday took cognisance of the incident and asked the UP government to file a status report.