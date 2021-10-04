Farmer outfits protest in Bengaluru, condemn violence in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Eight people, including four farmers and four BJP workers, were killed in the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

news Protest

Farmers’ unions along with several other women’s, students’ and trade unions staged a protest in Bengaluru condemning the violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, September 3. Eight people were killed in the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest ahead of a visit by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Four farmers and four BJP workers were among those killed

Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers, who claimed that Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son drove into the protesting crowd, in the clash near Banbirpur. Two FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident. The protesters in Bengaluru demanded that the minister’s son, Ashish, be punished for the act and also demanded that Ajay Mishra immediately resign from his position. Further, they demanded a proper investigation into the incident

Speaking to TNM, HV Diwakar, one of the working members of the All India Kisan Khet Majdoor Sangathan (AIKKMS) and State Secretary of Raitha Krishi Karmika Sanghatane (RKS) said, “We are protesting the terrible attack on farmers, and the murder done by BJP government. This act is highly anti-farmers and anti-people. We vehemently condemn this act. We are also demanding that Minister Ajit Mishra, his son and his brother must be immediately arrested and be punished for this act. Also, a proper investigation on the incident has to be done by the government.”

Varalakshmi, the state president of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) also condemned the move and demanded that Ajay Mishra should immediately resign from his position. Further, she said that the Union government must immediately resolve the issue to prevent such incidents. She also warned the government that the movement will take “other forms” if the issue is not resolved.

Protest in Bengaluru condemning violence which took place at a farmer's protest in Uttar Pradesh #Bangalore #Bengaluru #Lakhimpur_Kheri pic.twitter.com/2D7QdLifEV — Shishir Rao.S (@Shishir_rao97) October 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Ajit Mishra speaking to a TV channel, refuted the claim that his son was in the car and said that he had video proof that both him and his son were at the venue of the Deputy Chief Minister’s event. Ashish Misra, Ajay Mishra’s son, told the media that the BJP workers were attacked by the protesting farmers with sticks and swords.

When asked about Ashish's claim, Diwakar said, “We have been protesting across the country very peacefully. Nowhere have we taken the law into our hands. All these are false allegations. Even internationally we have received a lot of appreciation that the protest has been peaceful. It is only the BJP that is making derogatory statements against the farmers.”

On Monday, Additional Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, who was in Lakhimpur Kheri, added that two FIRs from both sides had been registered in the incident, the bloodiest yet in the prolonged farmers' protest against the Union government’s contentious agriculture laws that began last year. The details were not known immediately but it was confirmed that Ashish Mishra was among those booked

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that a retired High Court judge will probe the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and that it will give Rs 45 lakh compensation to the families of the four farmers killed in the incident. The government will also give Rs 10 lakh to those injured in the violence, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi.

"An agreement has been reached with the farmers. The government will give Rs 45 lakh to the family members of the four farmers who were killed in the violence on Sunday. Besides, one member from their families will be given a government job at the local level," he said.

With PTI inputs