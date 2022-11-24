Farmer dies by suicide in Kerala’s Palakkad allegedly due to financial difficulties

It was alleged that Muralidharan was not able to harvest the paddy that he cultivated on leased land as he was unable to pay for the harvesting machine.

news Death

A farmer died by suicide in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Wednesday, November 23. It was alleged that he was not able to harvest the paddy that he cultivated on leased land as he was unable to pay for the harvesting machine. R Muralidharan (52) of Karukamani in Peruvemba panchayat was found dead by his younger brother, in a vacant house near their rented home, on Wednesday morning. A note allegedly left by him said that financial difficulties were the cause of his death.

Pudunagaram police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and will conduct further investigations into the death. The FIR, registered under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, states that Muralidharan died by suicide some time between 9.30 pm on Tuesday and 7.30 am on Wednesday. The police said that they cannot confirm whether the note was written by the deceased himself without looking into further details. Further, whether he faced pressure from banks or other financiers too is not known at present, Pudunagaram police told TNM. They also said that the postmortem of the deceased was conducted. “After the postmortem at the Palakkad District Hospital, the body has been handed over to a relative,” the police said. Muralidharan lived with his younger brother Gopalakrishnan.

Ushakumari S, Karukamani panchayat ward member, told TNM that the brothers had had to sell off their house and property years ago due to financial difficulties. “Muralidharan had leased out around 3.5 acres of land and was cultivating paddy there,” she said. Most families in Karukamani depend on agriculture. She added that all the other farmers in the area had finished the harvest of their paddy and have begun sowing for the next cycle. “Muralidharan was unable to harvest his crop as he did not have the money to pay for the harvesting machine,” Ushakumari said. When asked about the financial state of other farmers in the area, she said that no one else faced similar problems.

When TNM spoke to her on Wednesday afternoon, Ushakumari said that Muraleedharan’s body had been brought to his home in Karukamani and that the funeral was at 3.30 pm.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.