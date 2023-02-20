Farmer delegate sent by Kerala to Israel absconds, embarrassed govt mulls legal action

The farmer was selected as a member of the official delegation for the Israeli trip, a state government programme, after he qualified in an online selection process.

A farmer from Kerala, who was part of an official tour to Israel to learn about farming techniques, went missing on February 17. As per the reports, Biju Kurian, 48, of Iritty, Kannur, may have left the group intentionally. He was part of a delegation of 27 farmers led by B Ashok, Secretary, Agriculture Department, Kerala. Kurian, according to reports, contacted his wife and informed her that he was safe and there was no need to look for him.

The farmer was selected for the Israeli trip, a state government programme, after he qualified in an online selection process. Sources in the state government told IANS that he seems to have gone underground in Israel, which has a large Keralite population, engaged in jobs like home care and nursing. Biju Kurian had paid for his to and fro air ticket to Israel, but he got the visa due to the recommendation from the state government. Getting an Israeli visa is a tough proposition and once he landed in that country, he went underground.

Sources in the immigration wing told IANS that he would have gone underground to resurface later after his visa expires in May and then apply to the Human Rights body in Israel to continue his stay. , and there are lawyers who can support such an application. â€œIsraeli police who searched for him also ruled out the possibility of kidnapping. This was an unfortunate incident. A legal action is being considered,Â¨ P Prasad, Kerala Minister for Agriculture, told the media on Sunday.

The Kerala delegation complained to the Indian embassy in Israel and the police officers from Israel commenced a probe by checking his hotel room. The tour was intended to learn about farming techniques that are hi-tech and climate-resilient.

The Kerala agriculture department officials, who contacted the brother of Biju Kurian, were informed that he had contacted his wife and later the phone was switched off. Sources in the delegation, who were with Biju told IANS, that he was regularly calling his friends and acquaintances in Israel and would probably have got shelter with some of them. The rest of the delegation is back from Israel.



