From Farah Khan to Upasana, Sania Mirza gets birthday wishes from her friends

Tennis player Sania Mirza turned 34 on Sunday.

Flix Entertainment

It was Sania Mirza’s birthday on Sunday, and many of her close friends, along with actors and fellow sportspersons, shared loving messages to wish her on the occasion. The tennis star turned 34 this year. While Farah Khan called Sania a “diamond”, Upasana Konidela called Sania her “BFF” and said she couldn’t wait for her to be back in Hyderabad.

"They say Diamonds r a girls best friend.. my best friend is a Diamond ... happy birthday @mirzasaniar .. n just for u #friendslikefamily,” filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan wrote on Instagram. On Twitter, Farah wrote that the two of them “truly make long distance relationships work”.

Businessperson Upasana Kamineni Konidela wished Sania on Instagram with an affectionate message. “Happy Happy birthday to my BFF. @mirzasaniar

Can’t wait for u to come bk. Every time is an epic time with u… Hope u liked my song,” Upasana wrote.

Many other actors and sports persons also shared birthday wishes for Sania, including cricketers Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, and actors Parineeti Chopra and Riteish Deshmukh. Wishing Sania a happy birthday, cricketer Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Happy birthday mirchie mommy @MirzaSania ! Hope you have an “ace” of a year ahead! Loads of love always”

Happy birthday mirchie mommy @MirzaSania! Hope you have an “ace” of a year ahead! Loads of love always pic.twitter.com/wPJVE1nqzs November 15, 2020

On her birthday, Sania posted a childhood photo of herself with her mother, with whom she shares her birthday.

Sania Mirza will soon make her OTT debut in a fiction series aimed at creating awareness on tuberculosis (TB). Sania will play herself in the series titled MTV Nishedh Alone Together, which will explore the challenges of a young couple. Sania will be seen discussing the challenges young couples faced during the lockdown.