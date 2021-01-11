Fans hail Vihari and Ashwinâ€™s Tamil banter, 42-over partnership to rescue India

The duoâ€™s sterling effort ensured that India avoided defeat and go into the fourth test all square.

news Sport

At the end of the game on Monday, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin had batted 42.2 overs, a marathon three-hour effort. This period may have yielded only 62 runs but it helped India secure a famous draw in the third test match against Australia at Sydney and take the series to the fourth game in Brisbane. Their partnership was also a fitting birthday present to Rahul Dravid.

Remarkably, both players played through pain to ensure India avoided defeat. Hanuma Vihari injured his hamstring and did not run singles or doubles during his stay. Ashwin copped blows on his body from the hostile bowling by the Australians. His wife took to Twitter to highlight a back issue he was facing overnight.

"The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoe laces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today," Prithvi, Ashwin's wife said.

The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoe laces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today. January 11, 2021

Their partnership was crucial since India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was injured and unable to bat at full capacity. The duo were heard talking in Tamil during their partnership. Hanuma Vihari hails from Andhra Pradesh while Ashwin is from Tamil Nadu. Twitter picked up on their Tamil chatter in which Ashwin was heard instructing Vihari that the ball won't be coming straight to him.

"Ball won't come inside, don't worry. Even if he tries, it will come straight only," Ashwin was heard saying in Tamil.

Loving Ashwin's bilingual performance here. Giving it back to Paine in English and mentoring Vihari in Tamil.

Multi-tasking of the highest level while saving a Test. @ashwinravi99 #AUSvIND â€” Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) January 11, 2021

The duo also dealt with sledging and gamesmanship from Australia, particularly from captain Tim Paine who was slammed for the language he used against Ashwin. Ironically, Paine could not back up his words on the field where he dropped crucial catches giving Indian batsmen lifelines.

Paine; Can't wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash



Ashwin; Can't wait to get you to India, it'll be your last series



Paine; At least my teammates like me, dickhead pic.twitter.com/1XBTmAiAue â€” Nick Toovey (@OneTooves) January 11, 2021

Earlier in the day, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant scored a quickfire 97 to change the momentum of the game and give India a shot at victory chasing a mammoth 407 target set by Australia. Pant, alongside the diligent Cheteshwar Pujara (77), took control of the game in the first session before the new ball was taken. When Pant and Pujara, the two set batsmen fell, Indian fans feared the worst with Jadeja injured and the Australian bowlers raring to go. But Vihari and Ashwin dug in and ensured that a riveting day of test cricket ended with India claiming a vital draw. Steve Smith, who scored a century in the game, was named the man-of-the-match.