Fans and I will have to step up to create strong political wave: Rajinikanth

"The wave, as it approaches the coast (elections), will transform into a political tsunami," the aspiring politician said.

Whirlpool, waves and tsunami - these were the terms that actor and aspiring politician Rajinikanth used to predict the effect of his recent statements in Tamil Nadu politics.

“A few days ago, I made a new point (threw a stone) for people to think about. A silent whirlpool has now formed. It can't be stopped because it has been formed in the minds of the people. Now, it has to be transformed into a strong wave. For that Rajini has to step up, his fans will have step up,” said the actor.

Rajinikanth was invited to speak at the one year anniversary of journalist Rangaraj Pandey’s Tamil YouTube channel. Rangaraj Pandey, upon leaving Thanthi TV, started Chanakya, a YouTube channel on which he regularly uploads his speeches and discussions. The function held in Chennai on Monday to celebrate Chanakya's one year anniversary was attended by actor Rajinikanth, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leader Kumari Ananthan, and BJP leader La Ganesan among others.

“The wave,” Rajini continued, “as it approaches the coast (elections), will transform into a political tsunami. That transformation is in the hands of gods. People are the gods. You will have to do it.” As the gathering erupted into loud cheering, Rajinikanth reminded them once again, “I had said miracles and wonders will happen.”

Sharing the story of King Chandragupta Maurya and his royal advisor and teacher Chanakya, Rajini spoke about how important waves are to create a revolution in politics, drawing parallels between the historical story and the stories of leaders who made their own history on similar lines.

“MGR was part of DMK for about 25-30 years. He was a very good human being and a hard worker. He was thrown from the party for asking questions. Had he resigned, he may not have received the response he did from people. Sympathy wave struck for him. He became Chief Minister for the very first time,” said Rajini.

Also referring to Jayalalithaa, he said, “In 1991, Jayalalithaa made an alliance with the Congress. This was when Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated and a wave against DMK rose. That helped her win the 1991 elections and she became the CM for the first time. Similarly, NT Rama Roa was able to become Chief Minister of then Andhra Pradesh when Telugu nationalism became strong in the minds of the people. Waves are important.”

During his press meet held just a few days ago, Rajinikanth had spoken about creating waves in Tamil Nadu so as to begin a political revolution. Explaining that now was the time to bring in a revolution in the state - when two tall leaders K Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa are no more - Rajini spoke about a new type of politics. “"I have never wanted to be Chief Minister. In fact, I can't even think of sitting in the Assembly and going through those proceedings! I will be the party chief, and the CM will be someone who is educated, who is farsighted. He will be a person who can govern. And the party chief will be like an opposition leader -- we will be the first to question if anything wrong happens. We will not interfere with the governance -- there will not be two parallel power centres," he said.

While many of his fans expressed disappointment over his decision, Rajinikanth had already quashed dissent by saying, “A good follower is someone who listens to his leader. A leader who listens to everything his followers say is not a good leader.”