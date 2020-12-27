Family of Telangana soldier who died in Leh receives ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh, 2 BHK house

M Parusharam from Telangana's Mahbubnagar district is survived by his wife Santhi Bavi and two children.

news Death

An Indian soldier from Telangana's Mahabubnagar district, Havaldar M Parusharam passed away on December 24 when boulders fell on him while on duty. The soldier was serving in Leh, Ladakh. An ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a 2 bedroom house was allotted for Parashuram’s family recognizing his service to the country by the Telangana government on Saturday.

Parashuram had joined the Indian army in 2005 and had earlier served in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Srinagar, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, his last posting was in Leh. His remains were brought back to Hyderabad on Saturday night at the RGIA airport and were received by tourism minister V Srinivas Goud, Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy and Parigi MLA Mahesh Reddy, reported Times of India.

Parashuram is survived by his wife Santhi Bavi and two children, an eight-year-old daughter Bhargavi and a six-year-old son, Kunal. His family performed the soldier’s last rites at Guvvalakunta village of Gandeed mandal on Sunday.

Based on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's instructions, the family of Parashuram was provided with an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a double bedroom house in Mahbubnagar town. The tourism minister assured the state government will stand by the family and assist in gaining an ex gratia from the Sainik Welfare Fund, reported The New Indian Express.

Earlier in November, an Army Jawan Ryada Mahesh was killed in the anti-terror operation at the Jammu and Kashmir Machil sector. He was a resident of Komanapalli village of Velpur mandal in Nizamabad district. He had married only a year ago.

In October another Army Jawan from Telangaan's Kagaznagar mandal of Asifabad district, Shakir Husain died in a car accident while on duty at Leh Ladakh. There was a delay in his remains being released to his family, as the soldier had tested COVID-19 positive, reported Times of India.