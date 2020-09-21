Family of Selvan murdered in Thoothukudi allegedly by AIADMK member receive his body

The AIADMK member has been removed from the party and the case has been shifted to the CB-CID for investigation.

news Crime

After four days of protest, the body of Selvam who was allegedly abducted and murdered by AIADMK members, was handed to the family members. The Thoothukudi district Collector Sandeep Nanduri held talks with the family and also informed that the Tamil Nadu government has transferred the case to CB-CID.

Selvan was allegedly abducted and murdered by a team led by AIADMK member Thirumanavel in connivance with Thattarmadam police inspector Harikrishnan on Friday.

On Sunday, the murder took another political turn after DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan’s car was attacked in Thoothukudi district when the Tiruchendur DMK legislator visited the family members of Selvan.

On the fateful night

According to reports, Selvan was on his way in a two-wheeler to his house on September 17 when miscreants led by AIADMK member Thirumanavel, hit Selvan’s two-wheeler by rashly driving their car. The accused then picked up Selvan and abducted him. They also reportedly injured Selvan grievously and dumped him on the road.

On seeing Selvan battle for life, the passersby immediately came to his rescue but he succumbed on the way to the hospital.

As soon as the information reached the family members, they started to stage a protest demanding the arrest of all the accused in the case. They also urged the government to provide Rs 50 lakh compensation and a job to the immediate kin of the deceased person.

The issue between AIADMK member Thirumanavel and Selvan’s family cropped up immediately after Thirumamavel bought a piece of land belonging to Selvan’s uncle. Thirumanavel started to encroach on the nearby land belonging to Selvan. However, the family was against selling the property resulting in friction between the two parties.

MLA’s car damaged

On Sunday, MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan visited the family members of Selvan to express his condolences. During this time, two miscreants damaged the windshield of the MLA’s car using a lathi.

The CCTV footage retrieved from the spot on Monday show two people with lathis damaging the window pane and the mirror of the car.

Speaking to TNM, after inspecting the crime spot, Thoothukudi SP Jeyakumar said, “We zeroed down on the accused and swiftly took action against the culprits. The car was damaged due to political enmity between the attackers and the MLA. “

Two persons were arrested on Monday based on the CCTV footage.

The SP also initiated the arrest of five of the six accused in Selvan’s murder case. The SP said, “We have also seized the car in which Selvan was abducted. The inspector who was reportedly in connivance with the AIADMK members has been transferred to the Armed Reserve Force. We have registered a FIR and the investigations are on.”

Condemnation from DMK leaders

Meanwhile, DMK leaders including DMK president Stalin condemned the midnight attack on MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan’s car stating that the attack had taken place on the MLA who is fighting for justice. DMK president Stalin said, “The turn of events in youngster Selvan’s death has brought the question of whether the district is under the control of Tamil Nadu police Department or it changed into an island with the help of AIADMK people in the districts.”