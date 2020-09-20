Family of Madurai man protests alleging custodial death, two cops suspended

Ramesh was found dead a day after Saptur sub-inspectors Jayakannan and Paramasivam picked him up for inquiry.

news Death

Two days after a youth allegedly took his life, the residents of Annaikaraipatti village in Madurai district started a protest, demanding Tamil Nadu government to take action against four police officials of Saptur, alleging that the youth, Ramesh, was killed in custody before being hanged by the police. The 20-year-old man, Ramesh, was found dead on Thursday, allegedly by suicide, a day after he was picked up by the police for inquiry.

According to reports, Rameshâ€™s brother allegedly eloped with a 17-year-old girl. The family members of the girl immediately gave a complaint to the police. However, the duo was untraceable, and so sub-inspector Jayakannan picked up Ramesh for inquiry.

Ramesh's mother said that he did not return home the next morning. A few hours later, the police informed that Ramesh allegedly killed himself near the house. The family members immediately rushed to see the body and alleged that Ramesh died due to police torture, said a report.

The residents said that they also found injury marks on his leg, which were allegedly caused in police custody.

Following this, on Saturday, the family members staged a protest demanding Tamil Nadu government to take action against sub-inspector Jayakannan and three others for 'murdering' Ramesh. They also demanded the government to provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of the deceased person.

District Revenue Officer Selvaraj came to the spot to pacify the protesting family members. He also informed the protesters that the two police personnel Jayakannan and Paramasivam have been suspended and the two other officers have been called for an inquiry. The District Revenue Officer assured that the administration will take further action if the four police officials are found guilty.

This case comes two months after two traders, Jayaraj and Bennix, died in Sathakulam police custody in June. The Sathankulam police allegedly inflicted torture and took them to Kovilpatti for lodging in the jail. The father and son duo complained of chest pain by then and were taken to Kovilpatti Government Hospital. However, Jayaraj died on June 22 while his father Jayaraj died a few hours later on June 23.