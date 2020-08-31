Family of Kerala toddler who died after swallowing coins, starts indefinite protest

Three-year-old Prithviraj died on August 2, a day after he swallowed two coins. The family alleges three hospitals denied him treatment.

news Protest

“We would have all had food together today. But we are sitting here, wailing, after burying our son,” says a woman crying outside Aluva Taluk Hospital on Sunday, the Uthradam day of Onam. Sitting beside her, wiping away her tears is Nandini, mother of three-year-old Prithviraj, the toddler who died on August 2 after accidentally swallowing two coins.

The family has started an indefinite protest on Saturday, in front of the hospital demanding justice. The child had passed away despite being taken to three government hospitals including a medical college. The family had come out alleging that he was denied treatment at the hospitals.

Recently, a chemical analysis report which came out had stated that the child might have died due to pneumonia and not because he swallowed a coin, thereby negating the allegations of the family that there had been lapses in treatment.

“We won’t accept the things they say, this is the fault of doctors alone. No one from the government has come to us or even asked a word about this. If this had happened to a rich family, they would have lined up in front of the house. It was only because we were poor, we took our child to a government hospital,” Prithviraj’s relative told Manorama News.

The family also added that they will continue the protest till they get justice.

It was on August 1 that the child swallowed a coin. Though he was taken to Aluva Taluk Hospital, the child was not admitted citing there were no pediatric specialists. But the family had alleged that the hospital did not admit the child due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Following this, the kid was taken to Ernakulam General Hospital but was not admitted reportedly as they too did not have a pediatric specialist. The family was allegedly advised to give the child bananas by the hospital staff. Though he was then taken to Alappuzha Medical College, he was not admitted there also as it was told by the doctor the kid was alright. Prithviraj, who returned home with his parents, did not wake up the next day.

The child’s autopsy had revealed that he had in fact swallowed two coins -- a fifty paise and a one rupee coin.

