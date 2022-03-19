Family of Indian student killed in Ukraine to donate his body for medical research

"We will donate the body to Davangere's SS Hospital. My son wanted to achieve something in the medical field," Naveen's father Shekharappa said.

news Court

An emotional Shekarappa Gyanagouda, the father of Naveen SG, an Indian medical student who was recently killed in Ukraine in Russian shelling, announced that the remains of his son would be donated to a hospital for medical research. "We will donate the body to Davangere's SS Hospital. My son wanted to achieve something in the medical field. That is why we have decided at home that his body can be used by other medical students for studies and help our country," the father said speaking to reporters.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier announced the body of Naveen, killed in shelling in Ukraine on March 1, would arrive in Bengaluru city on Monday at 3 am via an Emirates flight. It will then be transported to Naveen's hometown by 9 am where final rites will be performed by the family. "We will be doing the rituals as per Veerashaiva traditions and the body will be here till the evening. Then it will be donated to the hospital," Shekharappa said.

A fourth year medical student in Kharkiv city, Naveen was killed when he ventured out of his bunker to get some food, water and exchange money. The 22-year-old student from Chalageri village in Ranebennur Taluk of Haveri in Karnataka was the second son of Shekarappa Gyanagouda. The family has been demanding their son's body be brought to India for final rites. Shekarappa is a retired paper mill employee in Haveri district. He had earlier criticised the fees demanded by private medical colleges in India and had said that it was one of the reasons his son enrolled in medical school in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced a military operation against Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to unprecedented consequences.

Read: â€˜He was a good person, a topper': Distraught friends of Naveen who died in Ukraine