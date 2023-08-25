‘Family inclusion makes a difference’: Trans activist Kalki Subramaniam on allyship

Kalki was speaking at the Wear it Purple Day event — in support of LGBTQIA+ youth — organised by the Australian Consulate-General in Chennai.

Kalki Subramaniam is known to many as a trans rights activist, writer, artist and fashion designer. At a talk organised by the Australian Consulate-General in Chennai, Kalki spoke about the ways in which her art informs her activism, how allyship must function and more. In that regard, Kalki also addressed the need for trans persons to work in the film industry. The event commemorates Wear It Purple Day, a day celebrated in Australia in support of LGBTQIA+ youth.

Speaking at the event, Kalki recalled her childhood in Pollachi when coming out as a trans person to emphasise the need for parents to be sensitive to the chosen gender identities of queer children. “I come from a working-class background. My father worked in the transport industry and my mother is a housewife. They thought their honour would be gone, and that I would bring shame to the family. This is what most LGBTQIA+ children face.” But Kalki added that eventually, her family’s attitude towards her identity changed for the better. “I was also privileged because my family came to accept my identity. Unfortunately, this is not what happens for most trans, gender non-conforming and other LGBTQIA+ children. Family inclusion makes a difference.” She also highlighted that trans people, particularly trans teenagers are vulnerable to marginalisation, sexual abuse and harassment.

Kalki further addressed the stereotyping of trans women by cisgender people, such as pejorative language towards trans people who are in sex work or are forced to take up begging. “This is a stereotype I hear of often from cis people. They ask me why can’t trans people do other jobs instead. These same people will not employ our people from the trans community in their homes or offices.”

"I want to ask, across the world trans people are killed or sexually assaulted. What are you going to do about it? That’s my question to society. We as trans activists are constantly questioned about trans people begging or taking up sex work. You be inclusive. You give them jobs. It’s because they are not given proper opportunities that they take up these jobs," she said.

Speaking about art and activism, Kalki said, “Art, whether it’s the fine arts, theatre or cinema, is extremely powerful. If you look at Tamil Nadu, its modern history was determined by films. Art has the power to influence and bring about change.” She further pointed out the reason for offensive or stereotypical representation of trans people in cinema. “This kind of representation happens because the director or music composer or choreographer are cis-het people. They may have sympathy for us, but they still view us in stereotypes. For that to change, trans people need to become directors, choreographers, music composers and more.”

Speaking to TNM, Consul General Sarah Kirlew said, “Australia has had conversations around same-sex marriage and it was legalised in 2017. It was a watershed moment for LGBTQIA+ rights in Australia. Since I’ve been in India, as a consulate, we have tried to platform conversations around diversity and inclusivity issues such as women in leadership positions and LGBTQIA+ rights. The key message about Wear it Purple Day is to signal that we support and wish to empower LGBTQIA+ youth.”