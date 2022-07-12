Family of four electrocuted in Telanganaâ€™s Kamareddy

The incident occurred in the Beedi workers' colony in Kamareddy district headquarters, about 120 km from Hyderabad.

news Accident

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, July 12, in Telanganaâ€™s Kamareddy, a couple and their two children died of electrocution at their house. The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Ahmed, 35-year-old Parveen and two children aged six and four, Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police B Srinivas Reddy said.

The incident happened at around 1.30 PM when the woman was drying clothes on an iron wire put on the wall of their house when it (iron wire) came in contact with an open electric fuse (box) there resulting in the woman initially getting electrocuted, police said. The woman's husband who attempted to rescue her was also electrocuted and their children who went towards them also died due to electrocution.

Incessant rains for the last five days are believed to have resulted in the mishap. The neighbours immediately disconnected the supply and shifted all four to the hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead. Relatives of the family who gathered at the hospital were inconsolable. The bodies were later shifted to a government hospital. A case has been booked.

Meanwhile, Telangana continues to receive rainfall. Northern districts in the state are expected to receive heavy rainfall in next 24 hours. Water in the Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad reached full tank limit on Tuesday afternoon and water began to overflow through the sluice gates. The continuous showers in the state have given a respite from the heat. Many districts have recorded an unusual departure in temperatures. Flood forecast model simulations have indicated an increase in flood discharge in Godavari during the next 36 hours. State machinery in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is on alert.