False cases slapped against Jayaraj and Bennix by Sathankulam police: CBI tells HC

The Madras High Court was hearing a petition moved by Inspector Sridhar, seeking bail.

news Custodial death

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Sathankulam custodial death case has informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday that false cases were slapped against traders Jayaraj and Bennix to take them into custody. The Madurai bench was hearing a plea moved by inspector Sridhar seeking bail on health grounds.

Inspector Sridhar who is currently in the Madurai prison has filed a petition in Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking bail, stating that he was not present on the day of custodial torture and citing his health condition. In his petition, Sridhar said he was lodged in the prison after being arrested in Sathankulam custodial death case.

The petitioner said, “As per the ruling of the High Court, the CBCID and now the CBI is investigating the case. As forensic and other experts have collected the evidence for the case, the investigation has come to an end.” He assured the court that he would not abscond and will follow the proceedings of the court. He asked the court to release him on bail.

When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday before the Bench of Justice Bharathidasan, the counsel appearing for the petitioner said that Sridhar was not present on the day of the incident since he was involved in COVID-19 duty. So there was no relation between Sridhar and the incident, the counsel argued. Since Sridhar has health issues, the counsel pleaded for bail.

In response, the counsel for CBI said that 45 people were investigated and it was found that false charges were slapped against Jayaraj and Bennix to take them into custody. Hence, if bail is granted to Sridhar, he may erase the evidence.

The Bench noting down the observations adjourned the case for further hearing to September 11.

On June 19, Sathankulam police picked up Jayaraj from his shop around 8 pm. On seeing this, his son Bennix, went to Sathankulam police station. The Sathankulam police also took custody of Bennix and allegedly tortured the two traders for keeping the shop open after 8 pm against lockdown norms. However, CCTV footage from a nearby shop showed that the Sathankulam police picked up the father a few minutes before 8 pm.

The father-son duo were then taken to Kovilpatti for lodging them in a jail. Jayaraj and Bennix complained of chest pain and were taken to Kovilpatti Government Hospital. Bennix died on June 22 and Jayaraj died a few hours later on June 23.

In the wake of the incident, sub-inspectors Raghu Ganesh and Balakrishnan along with Inspector Sridhar were arrested. Three more police personnel of Sathankulam police station were arrested later.

The Tamil Nadu government with the approval of Madras High Court moved the case for a CBI probe.