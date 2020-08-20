Fake school admission form over ‘Hindi’ as third language stirs row in TN

news Education

A ‘fake’ admission form of Coimbatore Corporation School, asking students to choose between Hindi and practical training sessions, has created a flutter in the district. The application form, widely circulated on social media platforms, in one of the questions asked the students, “You are willing to take third language (Hindi) or practical training,” creating a controversy.

The application forms were also circulated on social media under the claim that they were issued for this academic year. However, the Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar clarified that the forms are fake, said a report.

However, much before the clarification, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), Communist Party of India (Marxists) and Marumalachi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) condemned the Corporation for implementing the three-language formula.

The TPDK party members also announced a protest on Thursday but later withdrew it.

The MDMK said that the party was shocked after seeing the question to choose between Hindi and vocational training.

Soon, the Corporation Commissioner told reporters that the Corporation did not distribute the forms and some miscreants are doing this to bring a bad name to Corporation, said a report.

He also said that the Corporation schools do not have any Hindi teachers. The admission is only conducted in-person or online, he added.

Sravan Kumar also told Prime Minister Modi to reconsider the three-language formula and permit states to follow their own policies.

The Union government promotes three-language formula in schools and has been planning to implement the measure in all the schools. The union government also highlighted the three-language formula in the New Education Policy. However, the Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed the three-language formula and has insisted on following the two-language formula in schools.

The three-language formula is also viewed as an effort to impose Hindi learning among school children apart from learning Tamil and English.