'Fake post by miscreants': IISc denies COVID-19 post falsely quoting UNICEF

The post with false information about coronavirus says things like "gargling with warm water and salt kills tonsils and prevents the virus from leaking into the lungs".

news Coronavirus

Sadika Venugopal, a Malayalam TV actor, put out a Facebook post on March 4, regarding coronavirus. This post was noticed by UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Fund) Cambodia, as the actor had cited UNICEF as the source in her post. UNICEF quickly debunked the information, and Sadika's post has now been deleted.

Sadika's Facebook post, dated March 4, had many false claims, such as that "Coronavirus is large in size with a cell diameter of 400-500 micro... any mask prevents its entry...", "The virus does not settle in the air" "The virus does not live in hot areas, exposure to the sun is good enough" and "Gargling with warm water and salt kills tonsils and prevents them from leaking into the lungs". The post had been shared widely on social media.

Following this, UNICEF was forced to take notice and issue an advisory against this false information. In a tweet, the verified user, UNICEF Cambodia said "We would like to inform our audiences that the news below attributed to UNICEF is fake. UNICEF Cambodia is NOT the author of this post. Stay informed by following UNICEF official platforms."

Misinformation about pandemics can cause somebody's life. Please take this issue seriously, stay informed and do not fall prey to fake news. — UNICEF Cambodia (@UNICEFCambodia) March 5, 2020

Following severe backlash from social media users, Sadika has now deleted the post.

However, alert social media users noticed that the content in Sadika's post was extremely similar to a viral WhatsApp message. The message, this time printed on a letterhead purportedly of the students hostel of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, a premier institute for the sciences (IISc), has been doing the rounds This had been posted on the notice board outside the hostel block in the IISc campus.

Rohit Ramakrishnan, a research scholar at IIsc posted on Facebook that a 'notice with totally erroneous information in the letterhead of students hostel was found on the notice boards of mess halls in IISc. When students pointed out, Hostel Authorities declined any information about such a notice and all of them were removed immediately'. He however added that the notice was already being shared widely on WhatsApp groups and the institute was trying to find who made the notice.

An official campus bulletin has been issued, that says, "It has been observed that some miscreants are circulating messages on social media in the name of hostel office, IISc in connection with corona virus. the image circulating social media in the name of hostel office, iisc regarding corona virus with unicef heading is fake. no such notification has been issued by hostel office."

IISc said that they had made their own poster regarding coronavirus precautionary measure, and shared it on social media.