Fake news of Telangana BTech student's suicide goes viral

The fake news claimed that the student died due to Telangana government’s decision to conduct offline exams amidst a pandemic.

news Fake news

On July 1, alleging that the Telangana government was responsible for the death of a student identified as Sunitha, supposedly pursuing BTech from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), a Twitter user with the username Neha Chowdary claimed that Sunitha had killed herself as the government did not postpone the exams. The Twitter user attached a collage of a young woman and her supposed dead body along with the alleged suicide note to substantiate her claim. It has now been found that the news is fake, and used the photo of a student who is very much alive to spread the false information.

Demanding the cancellations of the BTech exams, the 'suicide note' in the tweet claimed that it was not right to conduct offline exams amidst a pandemic without any time for preparation and with the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus infection. “Plz postpone Btech and other exams. Telangana government is responsible for my death,” (sic) the letter reads. The tweet was shared widely. However, the claim turned out to be false.

A Google reverse image search revealed that the photograph of the woman was picked up from news portal Telangana Today. And the woman’s actual name is Sankeerthana. She is a former student of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institution and is very much alive.

The viral tweet was noticed by Sankeerthana’s friends. Following this, Sankeerthana had made a video expressing outrage against the fake news which has caused her distress. “Many of my friends had sent me a screenshot which had a photo of me along with a blurred photo of someone hanging. There is a suicide note, too. The girl in it is identified as Sunitha. While the photo is mine, the other details in it are false. This is fake news. Please don’t kill people who are alive,” Sankeerthana said. She further added that she has approached the police about the fake news.

Further, India Today confirmed with the Telangana Engineering Students’ Joint Action Committee (TESHAC) that there was no such suicide of a BTech student from JNTUH. “No such incident has happened in Telangana. The claim made in this viral post is false. We have also confirmed it with multiple students' unions across the state,” Sharan Kumar, president of TESHAC was quoted as saying.

Last month, JNTUH was supposed to conduct final semester exams for B Tech and B Pharmacy. However, the administration postponed the exams and had announced that the exams would be held in the conventional offline mode.