Fahadh Faasil to play the villain in Kamal Haasanâ€™s â€˜Vikramâ€™?

The film is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Fahadh Faasil, whose last Tamil outing was Super Deluxe in 2019, is said to have been signed on by Lokesh Kanagaraj for his upcoming project. The film, titled Vikram, stars veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan in the lead. While an official announcement is yet awaited, reliable sources have confirmed that Fahadh has been signed to play the antagonist.



If he comes on board, it will be the first time that Fahadh will be seen sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan. In 2017, Fahadh had played the antagonist in Sivakarthikeyanâ€™s Velaikkaran. Meanwhile, the shoot of Vikram is expected to commence this month, or in early January. Apparently, the makers are currently finalizing the rest of the cast and crew. As per a recent Times of India report, two key technicians have already been signed, and an official announcement can be expected to be made soon.

The report added that Lokesh is working with the team that he has worked with in all his films so far. Apparently, Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj have been signed to handle the cinematography and editing respectively. They will be collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj for the fourth time, after Maanagaram, Kaithi and Master. When Vikram was announced, Haasan took to Twitter and wrote: â€œAnother journey begins". He also shared the announcement poster.

Not long ago, it was rumoured that Rajinikanth will next team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a yet-untitled Tamil project, which would be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. The film was expected to be officially launched in April. However, there is no update on the project yet. A section of the industry believes that Lokesh will work with Rajinikanth after completing his project with Kamal Haasan; however, there is no official word on this yet.



Meanwhile, Lokesh currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil venture Master, starring Vijay in the lead, who will be seen as a college professor. Master marks the first time that Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space. Vijay Sethupathi, who started playing antagonist roles since Vikram Vedha, will also be seen as the antagonist in Master. Malavika Mohanan has been signed to play the leading lady. The film also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Master, which is expected to hit the screens next year.

