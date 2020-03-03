Factories in China shut: Chennai's Metro and Airport work to be affected?

The spread of the Coronavirus virus epidemic has resulted in the shutting down of industries in several parts of China, consequentially causing an economic slowdown worldwide.

Based on recent updates, over 3000 Coronavirus deaths have been reported from across the world with 2,912 deaths in China alone. The spread of this virus epidemic has resulted in the shutting down of industries in several parts of China, consequentially causing an economic slowdown worldwide.

Two main infrastructural projects in Chennai are speculated to be affected by this production slump - the Chennai Metro Phase 1 extension and the Chennai Airport T2 integrated terminal building.

According to a report in The Hindu, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) sources many components required for the platform screen doors and some components required for the civil work, electrical and lifts from China.

Officials from Chennai Metro however maintain that the challenges in procuring certain components from China, required to complete the project, will in no way extend the project’s deadline. “We will look for alternatives and the project will be completed as per schedule by the end of June of by the first week of July as announced already,” he said.

As for the Chennai Airport integrated building, that when completed will ease International passenger movement, officials say it is too early to speculate delay. Explaining that a lot of items come from China, an official told TNM that they were unsure of the delay in receiving parts right now. “We are not sure of the delay, how long it will take… It is all being speculated right now. If we receive the materials within one or two months, then there may not be any delay in finishing the project,” he said.

Noting that all factories were currently shut in China, the official added, “We are not sure when they will open. We will have to look for alternate measures. The deadline is January 2021 anyway. Right now we are not able to calculate the delay but after 15 days or so we may have a clearer picture.”

The new T2 integrated airport was originally supposed to be completed by September this year. When completed, it will be able to handle nearly 40 million passengers.