Fact check: Video of protest over hijab row at Mangaluru college is fake, say police

As protests over the hijab controversy have quietened down in Mangaluru, the city police have cautioned against fake videos that have been doing the rounds, which intend to create public disharmony. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, in a video message to the public on Monday, February 14, said that the fake videos show clashes between hijab and saffron-clad students at reputed colleges in the city.

“There were incidents of protests between hijab-clad and saffron shawl-clad students in a few places and colleges a few days ago. But some mischievous elements spread videos of such a protest and claimed they happened in Mangaluru’s St Aloysius College and other reputed institutions on Monday, February 14,” Shashi Kumar said. He added that St Aloysius College has confirmed that the video is fake, and that the institution has even filed a police complaint in this regard. But “till today, the whole of the student community, different organisations, citizens, parents and leaders of various political parties have cooperated to ensure that peace prevails,” he said.

In his appeal, the Police Commissioner also asked students not to get “carried away” with these incendiary videos, and urged the public not to circulate them further. He said that the videos have intend to cause disharmony, but that currently, “there is complete peace prevailing.”

Watch N Shashi Kumar's message:

On Monday, the Karnataka government decided that pre-university (PU) and degree colleges across the state would reopen from February 16, after being shut amidst the hijab controversy. As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government had declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from February 9, and it was subsequently extended up to February 16.

However, the Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week had requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag inside the classroom.

Following the court order, the government had decided to resume classes for high school students up to Class 10 from February 14, and for pre-university and degree colleges thereafter.

