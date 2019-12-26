Fact check: Mangaluru police who opened fire on protesters will not receive an award

Fake News

A fake message has reportedly gone viral over social media and private messaging platforms that the Mangaluru police are being rewarded for ‘controlling’ the protesters.

A text message claiming that the Karnataka government has announced a monetary reward for the police in Mangaluru for “controlling” the protests has gone viral on social media and messaging platforms. However, this message is fake.

The viral message is accompanied by a photograph of a purported government order. The fake government directive says the concerned DCP, ACP, Inspector and eight others will get Rs 50,000 each while others will get Rs 10,000 each. The message has since then gone viral over social media, private messaging platforms and was picked up by a section of media too.

Fake message being circulated on social media

This message incidentally went viral a day after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa withdrew the ex gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh which was to be given to the families of two persons who were killed in Mangaluru police firing. Abdul Jaleel (49) and Nauseen (23) were the two men killed on Thursday last week.

Speaking to TNM, a top official in the Public Relations Department confirmed this as fake news.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police PS Harsha said, “Few people are trying to misrepresent facts and spread rumours of various kinds. I appeal to all to restrain from spreading rumours based on false information.”

Few people are trying to misrepresent facts and spread rumours of various kinds .. There is an incidence of trying to misrepresent even official communication. An appeal to all to restrain from spreading rumours based on false information.. — Harsha IPS CP Mangaluru City (@compolmlr) December 26, 2019

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had earlier on Sunday announced that an ex gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the two victims’ families. But later on Wednesday, he said the compensation has been withdrawn and will be given only when the investigation into the firing and protests is complete. This volte-face was purportedly due to pressure from the central leadership of the BJP.

CM Yediyurappa suggested compensation may be given only if the two deceased, who have been booked for rioting, are found to be innocent.

The Chief Minister earlier this week ordered a magisterial inquiry into the killings of Abdul Jaleel (49) and Nauseen (23) after initially ordering a CID probe.