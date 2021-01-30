Fact check: BJP workers were in group protesting against farmers at Singhu border

Several media outlets failed to note that a protest against the farmers at the same location on Thursday had been organised by the Hindu Sena.

Clashes broke out at Singhu border as a large mob crossed over police barricades and pelted stones at protesting farmers. Several ground reports from the area show goons vandalising farmers’ tents and demanding that the area be vacated. The violence was sparked by those claiming that protestors masquerading as farmers ‘insulted’ the Indian national flag on Republic Day. They asserted that protestors had replaced the tricolour with Sikh flags despite several fact-check articles reporting the contrary.

A plethora of media outlets covering the clashes at Singhu border has identified the mob as ‘locals’.

TIMES NOW's Prashant reports from Singhu border, speaks to locals who are adamant on their demand of having the area vacated by the protesters.



Confrontation breaks out between the two sides.



police resorts to lathi-charge. pic.twitter.com/XxD14uCbb3 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 29, 2021

While most others have identified the mob as people ‘claiming to be locals’.

#WATCH | Delhi: Group of people claiming to be locals gather at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) demanding that the area be vacated. pic.twitter.com/AHGBc2AuXO — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Hindi media outlets have also identified them as ‘स्थानीय लोग’ (local people).

BJP workers among the group assembled at Singhu border

In a ground report by Aaj Tak, a crowd carrying Indian flags can be seen gathered at the border. The reporter says that they claim to be locals who were in support of the farmers’ protest but have decided to oppose the movement after the events of January 26.

Amidst the crowd is a man in a blue-white-green striped shirt holding the tricolour. He is in the front row of the mob facing policemen and has been identified as Aman ‘Dabas’ by several social media users.

Who is Aman Dabas?

Aman identifies himself as a social worker from North West Delhi. ‘Aman Kumar Social Worker’ is the name of a Facebook page dedicated to his work. ‘Dabas’ is a lineage in the Jat community.

Last year, his page had uploaded pictures of him during door-to-door sanitisation in Barwala village, Pooth Khurd, Ward No 31.

Aman is married to local BJP leader and municipal councillor of Ward No 31, Anju Kumar aka Anju Devi.

He has also been spotted at official BJP North West Delhi meetings. Aman and Anju used to be local AAP leaders until they joined the BJP in 2017.

Recently, Aman had uploaded a picture with home minister Amit Shah.

Myneta details of Anju Kumar states that she is a resident of Pooth Khurd which is over 15 km away from Singhu border. The people assembled at the border claimed that the farmers’ gathering is a hindrance to daily work since it’s causing heavy traffic in the vicinity and shop owners are unable to open stores. A village 15 km away, however, cannot be considered ‘neighbouring’ area.

Another BJP worker who was part of the mob

One Krishan Dabas had made a Facebook post on the violence that ensued at Singhu border today. Alt News was able to download the post and take a screenshot before he took it down a couple of hours later. BJP leaders Sandeep Sehrawat and Ravinder Kumar are tagged on the post. Krishan seems to be close to both of them. (1 and 2)

Krishan had uploaded a broadcast by News Nation where he identifies himself as a ‘local’ protesting at Singhu border.

He can be heard sloganeering ‘humara border khali karo’ (clear our border) with a group of people, including Aman who is spotted at 12 seconds. On the other side of this group is a large assembly of policemen in riot gear.

In another video uploaded by Krishan, Aman can be seen in the front row of the mob gathered around policemen, same as in the Aaj Tak video.

Both Krishan (1:45) and Aman (0:25) can also be spotted in the Aaj Tak video below.

Last year, Krishan had uploaded a post from BJP West Delhi Pooth Khurd office with Aman’s wife, Ward 31 municipal councillor Anju Kumar.

Below is a recent photograph of Aman and Krishan protesting against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government under the banner of ‘Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi Unit’.

BJP workers posed as ‘locals’ protesting against farmers camping at Singhu border. Heavy stone pelting and vandalism were reported from the area even as the police was caught on camera as mere spectators to the violence.

