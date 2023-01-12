Facing backlash, Union govt allows Karnataka tableau in Republic Day parade

After facing backlash over its decision to exclude Karnataka from the Republic Day parade to be held on January 26, the union government has changed its decision and given permission for the state’s tableau to be represented at the parade. On January 8, the Karnataka government had stated that the state's tableau did not get a chance to take part in the Republic Day parade this year, following the union government's guidelines, providing opportunities to the states that took part least number of times during the last eight years. The exclusion of the tableau from Karnataka, which had showcased the state's culture for 13 consecutive years, had generated a controversy.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of the Karnataka government, it was stated that Karnataka has been shortlisted for participation in the Republic Day parade this year, and it was directed that activities for fabrication of tableau should commence immediately at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp at Delhi Cantt in New Delhi.

“The tableau should be fabricated in good time so that it becomes ready by 19th January, 2023 in all respects except incorporation minor changes/amendments/suggestions by the Expert Committee if any, as the full dress rehearsal of the parade is going to be held on 23rd January, 2023,” the letter said.

Regarding Karnataka’s exclusion from the parade, Nodal Officer for Republic Day tableau, CR Naveen had earlier said, "Regarding the participation of states' tableau in Republic Day parade this year, Government of India has issued guidelines, providing opportunity to the states that did not take part/took part least number of times during the last 8 years. Hence, the state of Karnataka has not got the chance to take part in the Republic Day parade.”

Reacting to it, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had called the decision unfortunate and said, “the rejection of state's tableau reflects how serious the BJP government here is about upholding the pride of our state.”