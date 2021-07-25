'Faced several challenges from day one': Yediyurappa hints at impending departure

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also thanked people in the state while interacting with reporters in his home district of Shivamogga.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa seemed resigned to his fate on Saturday and said he had to face several challenges from the day he took charge as the Chief Minister but is satisfied that he has made honest efforts to better the lives of the people. His statement comes even as speculation mounts that the BJP is set to replace him as Chief Minister in the state.

"From the day I took charge as the Chief Minister till now, I had to face several challenges like natural disasters that the state had never faced in the past and the corona pandemic, which ravaged lives. Now once again, there is a flood-like situation," Yediyurappa said. He was speaking after virtually inaugurating projects worth Rs 1,074 crore and laying the foundation for various projects worth Rs 560 crore in Shivamogga district, from his home office in Shivamogga.

Indicating that Monday, July 26, might be his last day in office, Yediyurappa had recently said that based on the instructions that the central leaders will give him on July 25, he will begin "his work" from July 26. His government will complete two years in office on July 26.

State BJP leaders are unsure who Yediyurappa's successor will be and there are many names doing the rounds. Arvind Bellad and Murugesh Nirani were earmarked as frontrunners from the Lingayat community while others like Prahlad Joshi, CT Ravi, CN Ashwath Narayan and Sunil Kumar are also in the frame.

Interestingly, Basavaraj Bommai, who is Yediyurappa's preferred candidate as his successor, met with Prahlad Joshi at the latter's residence in Hubballi on Saturday. State BJP Vice President BY Vijayendra, son of BS Yediyurappa, was once again in New Delhi to meet with party leaders.

Yediyurappa also said that he feels proud to have paid back to the people of Shivamogga district and his Shikaripura constituency, by ensuring its all-round development.

"I am satisfied that in the last two years we put maximum efforts for the development of Shivamogga district. The projects that are being inaugurated are evidence for it. I feel proud to say that through all-round development, I have made honest efforts to pay back to the people of Shivamogga district, and more specifically Shikaripura taluk, which gave me political birth," Yediyurappa said.

Stating that he has spoken to Deputy Commissioners of eight districts, including Shivamogga, and directed them to take up relief and rescue works," he said "I'm satisfied that despite all these (challenges), I have been able to take steps to improve the living standard of the people and their financial position...I thank the people for their support in facing the challenges."

Yediyurappa, who began his political career as Purasabha president in Shikaripura, was first elected to the Legislative Assembly from Shikaripura in 1983 and went on to win eight times from there. The Chief Minister's elder son BY Raghavendra is the MP from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

Pointing out various initiatives on infrastructure development, irrigation works to provide water to farms, filling up of lakes in Shivamogga among others, Yediyurappa expressed confidence that the irrigation projects taken up in the district would change the financial condition of the farmers in the days to come.

Noting that Shivamogga airport work at Sogane village was under progress, he said the Rs 384 crore airport is viable for operating Airbus aircraft and would also benefit neighbouring districts in terms of tourism, industries and employment generation. The airport will start operations by next April, he added.