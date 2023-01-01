Faced with backlash, CM Bommai says Nandini brand will maintain separate identity

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that Shah's suggestion for cooperation between KMF and Amul was simply a way to exchange technical expertise and administrative knowledge.

Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah's recent suggestion for cooperation between the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and the Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul) in Gujarat has sparked a backlash from citizens and opposition leaders in Karnataka. Shah made the statement while inaugurating a mega dairy in Mandya district, established by the Mandya District Cooperative Milk Producers Associations Federation at Rs 260 crore on Friday, December 30.

The statement sparked outrage and was met with suspicion and concern from various quarters. Many expressed fears that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to sell Kannadiga-owned companies to North Indian businessmen.

In response to these concerns, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sought to clarify Shah's statements, saying that the Nandini brand would always maintain its separate identity. He said Shah's suggestion for cooperation between KMF and Amul was simply a way to exchange technical expertise and administrative knowledge and urged citizens not to misunderstand his intentions. "As the CM I am saying that the Nandini will be a separate identity forever,” the CM said on Sunday, January 1.

During his address on December 30, Amit Shah praised the progress made by Karnataka in the dairy sector over the past 47 years, noting that the turnover had increased from Rs 4 crore to Rs 25,000 crore during that time. He then suggested that KMF and Amul should work to boost the cooperative dairy industry in the state. “Amul and KMF together will work together towards ensuring there is a primary dairy in every village of the state. In 47 years, Karnataka has progressed in the dairy sector and the turnover has increased by Rs 4 crore to Rs 25,000 crore during the same period. Amul and KMF have to work together to boost the cooperative dairy in Karnataka,” he had said.

Following Shah’s statement, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah had alleged that Gujarat's corporates were interested in taking over Karnataka's milk dairy sector. He said, “Milk production sector in Karnataka has a turnover of up to Rs 20,000 crore, which has benefited many farmers and their families.” He had also claimed that corporate interests, including those represented by Amit Shah, are attempting to deceive the public to control the sector.