Facebook employees question policy in internal email after controversy over WSJ report

The employees reportedly asked for the leadership to acknowledge and denounce anti-Muslim bigotry.

Money Controversy

Employees at Facebook are now raising their voices against the company’s policies on an internal forum, a report by Reuters said. Eleven employees of the company have reportedly written to the leadership, demanding that they acknowledge and denounce “anti-Muslim bigotry” and ensure that policies are applied with consistency. They also asked for more diverse representation in the policy of team in India and elsewhere.

“It is hard not to feel frustrated and saddened by the incidents reported ... We know we’re not alone in this. Employees across the company are expressing similar sentiment,” the letter states, according to Reuters.

It also reportedly says that the Facebook’s Muslim community would like to hear from the leadership about their demands.

This comes after a report in the Wall Street Journal stating that Facebook ignored applying its hate speech rules to politicians of the ruling party in India.

In the report published on Friday, the US newspaper cited interviews with unnamed Facebook insiders to state that Ankhi Das, Facebook India’s head of public policy, intervened in internal communication to stop a permanent ban on a BJP MLA from Telangana after he allegedly made communally charged posts.

Quoting another source, Reuters said that there is internal debate on whether content policy and government teams should be separated.

The report has since led to a political slugfest, both among the BJP and the Congress as well as among the members of the Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, a member of the panel and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who heads the panel, have filed breach of privilege notices against each other after a spat on social media over the Congress leader's remarks on summoning Facebook India executives.

This came after Twitter duel erupted between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Opposition MPs Shashi Tharoor and Mahua Moitra over the prospect of the panel seeking views of Facebook about a media report claiming that it refused to apply hate speech rules to certain ruling party politicians.

Dubey on Thursday wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker requesting him to remove the Congress leader from the post.