Facebook has announced a new clause in its terms of service, which states that it can remove any content that it wants to that would help avoid legal or regulatory impacts from October 1 onwards. “Effective October 1, 2020, section 3.2 of our Terms of Service will be updated to include: “We also can remove or restrict access to your content, services or information if we determine that doing so is reasonably necessary to avoid or mitigate adverse legal or regulatory impacts to Facebook,” it said.
This move could essentially mean that Facebook could apply this to any type of post that it deems fit, and restrict user access. Facebook alone would decide what content would cause them regulatory or legal trouble.
There are speculations about the cause for this move. These include the threat posed by the US administration over President Donald Trump signing an executive order threatening penalties against social media companies over allegations of bias; Facebook’s ongoing fight with news publishers in Australia threatening to ban them from publishing posts against a proposed law forcing the company to pay media firms for their articles; or current allegations of the platform’s bias in favour of the BJP in India (following a report in the Wall Street Journal).
As Facebook users began getting the popup about the change in the social media giant’s Terms of Service, users called it “disturbing” and “terrifying”.
Going from bad to worse in self-regulation by tech giants. What content will constitute legal/regulatory impact on #Facebook?Sharing anti-govt articles? Digital rights campaign? Proof videos of violence by state such as Delhi riots? Worst nightmare of content filtering. pic.twitter.com/El12p6yKHF— kanksshi agarwal (@kanksshi) September 1, 2020
Disturbing new addition to #Facebook terms of service that could be used to justify online censorship, particularly with govts using restrictive national laws to order social media platforms to censor information critical of the govt or monarchy in violation of #OnlineFreedom pic.twitter.com/08IfS4vwSP— Ananya Ramani (@AnanyaRamani) September 1, 2020
#Facebook has new terms of service where they can delete your content so they can't get sued. Not because it's harmful or dangerous, but so they can't get sued. Let that sink in.— Jeff (@JeffJJIV) September 1, 2020
This is an absolutely terrifying terms of service update by facebook. pic.twitter.com/TaOvqSaMcm— Will Scharf (@willscharf) September 1, 2020
A recent report by the Wall Street Journal reported on how questions were raised by Facebook employees on its India team's neutrality after an executive posted internal messages allegedly favouring the BJP.
The Wall Street Journal report alleged that Facebook failed to take action against hate speech by BJP politicians. This, it said, was because Facebook India’s public policy head intervened, and reportedly said that it would damage their business prospects in the country.
The WSJ report sparked a widespread debate in India, raising serious questions over Facebook's content regulation practices. Another report in the Wall Street Journal earlier this month and one in the Time magazine had brought to fore similar allegations.
After a major political row erupted over the allegations against it, Facebook had earlier said that it prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence, adding that these policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation.