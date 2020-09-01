Facebook can remove posts that could land it in regulatory or legal trouble

Facebook has updated its terms of service and can remove such posts from October 1, 2020.

Facebook has announced a new clause in its terms of service, which states that it can remove any content that it wants to that would help avoid legal or regulatory impacts from October 1 onwards. “Effective October 1, 2020, section 3.2 of our Terms of Service will be updated to include: “We also can remove or restrict access to your content, services or information if we determine that doing so is reasonably necessary to avoid or mitigate adverse legal or regulatory impacts to Facebook,” it said.

This move could essentially mean that Facebook could apply this to any type of post that it deems fit, and restrict user access. Facebook alone would decide what content would cause them regulatory or legal trouble.

There are speculations about the cause for this move. These include the threat posed by the US administration over President Donald Trump signing an executive order threatening penalties against social media companies over allegations of bias; Facebook’s ongoing fight with news publishers in Australia threatening to ban them from publishing posts against a proposed law forcing the company to pay media firms for their articles; or current allegations of the platform’s bias in favour of the BJP in India (following a report in the Wall Street Journal).

As Facebook users began getting the popup about the change in the social media giant’s Terms of Service, users called it “disturbing” and “terrifying”.

