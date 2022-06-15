Face-off between TRS workers, police and protesters in Siddipet over reservoir project

Several protesters and police were injured in the clash that broke out between TRS workers and residents of Gudatipalli village.

Tension prevailed in Telangana's Siddipet on Tuesday, June 14, after a protest by the people likely to be ousted due to the proposed Gouravelli reservoir project turned violent. TRS workers, who had gathered in large numbers, in a counter-protest, reportedly began the clash by inciting the protesters. In the clash that ensued, protesters and TRS workers were lathi-charged by policemen who were pressed into action to control the agitated crowd. Some protesters and policemen, including an ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police), were injured in the clash.

The residents of Gudatipalli village held a protest in front of the camp office of Husnabad local MLA V Satish against the decision to evict them from their village. The TRS MLAâ€™s supporters descended on the protesters. Soon, a clash broke out and the police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

An ACP suffered head injuries after being hit with a pipe and is undergoing treatment. A few police personnel also sustained superficial injuries during the scuffle, the police said. Some villagers also suffered injuries in the clash when the police lathi-charged them.

However, Siddipet Police Commissioner N Swetha said the police did not use force or resort to lathi-charge and facilitated the peaceful protest. The to-be oustees themselves got aggressive and started attacking the policemen, she claimed and added that no one was taken into preventive custody. The villagers blamed the police for the ruckus allegedly created by the TRS workers. They demanded to know how the police allowed around 200 TRS workers to gather at the MLAâ€™s camp office.

The oustees of the proposed Gouravelli reservoir in Gudatipally village have been demanding compensation from the government and that all their issues pertaining to rehabilitation and resettlement be resolved. The village, which will be submerged when Gouravelli reservoir is in place, is located around 12 km from Husnabad in Siddipet district. The officials have been trying to evict the villagers. Officials claim that compensation has been paid to majority of the oustees.

According to villagers, on early Monday morning, police stormed the village and took some residents of Gudatipally village into preventive custody after they allegedly obstructed the Gouravelli project's survey work and trial run. Police took away the sarpanch Raji Reddy and dozens of youngsters from the village. Following this early morning detention, the villagers marched to Husnabad and held a dharna demanding the release of those who were taken into custody. Those from neighbouring villages, too, joined the protest in solidarity.

