Extra hour of polling, postal ballots for 80+ voters: What to expect in TN elections

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addressed the media in Chennai on Thursday after meeting with political parties.

news Politics

The upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections may witness several modifications in order to follow COVID-19 guidelines in the state. From extending voting hours by an hour to allowing those above the age of 80 and persons with disabilities to vote through postal ballots, the Election Commission is considering changes that will allow physical distancing and ensure the safety of vulnerable voters.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addressed the media in Chennai on Thursday after meeting with political parties, district magistrates, Superintendent of Police from all districts and Commissioners of police from across the state. He stated that amongst the suggestions the Commission received was the preference of a single phase poll and ensuring votes are counted within a day or two. He, however, maintained that the latter is not plausible as the results of one election could affect the voting pattern in other states where elections will also be conducted around the same time.

He explained that in view of the pandemic, additional plans had been made to protect voters.

“Keeping in mind social distancing norms, polling hours are to be extended by one hour. Along with election dates, hours will also be announced,” he said. “We had 68,324 polling stations in Tamil Nadu earlier. Now with COVID norms 25,000 polling stations have been added,” he explained.

The Election Commission’s decision to allow elderly and disable to vote through postal ballots has led to some resistance from political parties, who fear these voters could be influenced. But the Election Commissioner dismissed these concerns.

“The Election Commission of India has not done this just for Tamil Nadu. It was done for Delhi elections. If you see the standing orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs, they say people above the age of 65 are vulnerable. We decided against 65 in Bihar. There we had to create 33000 extra polling stations,” said the CEC.

Regarding the concern that they could be influenced he said, “ We did not have this experience in Bihar which has more voters than Tamil Nadu. We know that our systems are rigid and that it will not happen in Tamil Nadu. As I told you just now, we have already given the Central police force a greater role to play in randomisation so no advantage can be taken,” he stated.

Political parties had also requested that elections be conducted in the last week of April, keeping in mind festivals, the heat, exams for students and several other factors. The CEC said that these factors will be kept in mind.

Further regarding concerns over cash for vote scams, the CEC pointed that the ECI has always acted upon any allegations.