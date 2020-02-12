Extensive preparations on for Jayasurya’s 'Kathanar'

Actor Jayasurya has been roped in to play the role of the priest.

Flix Mollywood

It was revealed a few weeks ago that Jayasurya’s upcoming film will be a fantasy thriller based on the life of the legendary priest Kadamattathu Kathanar who lived in Kadamottom during the eighth century. The mysterious Kadamattathu Kathanar was known for possessing supernatural powers.

Actor Jayasurya has been roped in to play the role of the priest and reports are that this fantasy flick will be made in two parts and will be out in the 3D format.

Kathanar will be directed by Rojin Thomas and the team includes Monkey Pen's composer Rahul Subrahmaniam and cinematographer Neil D'Cunha. R Ramanand has scripted the film.

The film is bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House on a big budget. According to industry reports, it will be the most expensively made film in Jayasurya’s career to date. The pre-production is expected to be very extensive and will take the team about one year to complete.

While it is confirmed that Vijay Babu and Jayasurya are teaming up for the film on Kadamattathu Kathanar, they are already working together for Sufiyum Sujathayum.

Sufiyum Sujathayum is an intense romantic tale and has Aditi Rao Hydari playing the female lead. She will be seen as Jayasurya’s wife. Wielding the megaphone for this venture is debutant Naranipuzha Shanavas and it is also bankrolled by Vijay Babu.

Vijay Babu has said in an interview with the Times of India that Jayasurya will be seen in a different avatar altogether in Sufiyum Sujathayum. The producer added that it is a romantic thriller with dark humor thrown in.

It may be noted here that Vijay Babu and Jayasurya have collaborated for Aadu and Aadu 2 which both turned out to be hit and the two have announced Aadu 3 as well.

(Content provided by Digital Native)