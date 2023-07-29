Explosion in Tamil Nadu firecracker godown kills 9

Police and service personnels are engaged in rescuing people who are trapped inside the godown building.

news Accident

9 people were killed and 10 injured in an explosion at a firecracker storage godown in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday, July 29. The tragic incident occurred around 9 am on Saturday. The deceased persons have been identified as Ravi, the godown owner, his wife Jayashree, their daughter Ruthikka and son Ruthish. Rajeshwari who ran the restaurant, near the godown, Ibrahim and Imran who owned a welding shop in the locality, and Sarasu and James who worked in a water company, also lost their lives.

Police and fire service personnel who rushed to the spot are now rescuing the people who are currently trapped inside the collapsed building and clearing the debris from the site. The injured and rescued persons are being sent to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Talking to TNM Krishnagiri, KM Sarayu, District Collector - who is inspecting the rescue measure - said that the rescue operation is underway. According to her 15 people who were injured in this accident are hospitalised. 5 more people were trapped inside the debris while one person was rescued alive.

More details awaited.